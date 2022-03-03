NPHS All-Area Student Art Show on display through March 12

The 26th annual North Platte High School All-Area Student Art Show is on display through March 12 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
A reception and open house will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday.
There are entries this year from eight area schools: NPHS, Perkins County, Arnold, Brady, Maywood, St. Pat’s, Broken Bow and Stapleton.
A “Peoples’ Choice” medal will be awarded at the end of the show and patrons can vote for their favorite piece throughout the show.
Prairie Arts Center hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and admission is free.