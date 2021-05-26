NPHS alumni named Miss Rodeo Fort Hays

Maceyn Howard, left, was crowned Miss Rodeo Fort Hays 2021 on April 18 at the Doug Philip arena during the 55th annual Fort Hays State University College Rodeo. Howard is a 2019 Graduate of North Platte High School and is the 20-year-old daughter of David and Jodi Howard of Solomon, Kansas. Howard is a sophomore at Fort Hays State University majoring in agriculture leadership and hopes to become a 4-H Extension agent one day. She is a member of the Sigma Alpha professional agriculture sorority and the FHSU Rodeo Club. During her reign as Miss Rodeo Fort Hays, Howard will promote the sport of rodeo and support the Tiger rodeo team. She will be traveling to many rodeos this summer in Kansas and Nebraska.