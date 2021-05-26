Maceyn Howard, left, was crowned Miss Rodeo Fort Hays 2021 on April 18 at the Doug Philip arena during the 55th annual Fort Hays State University College Rodeo. Howard is a 2019 Graduate of North Platte High School and is the 20-year-old daughter of David and Jodi Howard of Solomon, Kansas. Howard is a sophomore at Fort Hays State University majoring in agriculture leadership and hopes to become a 4-H Extension agent one day. She is a member of the Sigma Alpha professional agriculture sorority and the FHSU Rodeo Club. During her reign as Miss Rodeo Fort Hays, Howard will promote the sport of rodeo and support the Tiger rodeo team. She will be traveling to many rodeos this summer in Kansas and Nebraska.
NPHS alumni named Miss Rodeo Fort Hays
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
With Demi Lovato revealing that they are non-binary and using they/them pronouns, it's a good time to make sure you're up to speed on pronoun etiquette.
North Platte volunteer Lisa Frederick was awarded an Appreciation Pin this year
There is no such thing as a "safe" level of drinking, with increased consumption of alcohol associated with poorer brain health, according to a new study.
OMAHA — In honor of Gold Star families and veterans, Patriotic Productions will be hosting a Memorial Day weekend parade and concert.
Cicadas are set to infest American backyards. Maybe it's time they invaded your kitchen. They're full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb.
- Updated
Lego's first ever LGBTQ-themed set is named "Everyone Is Awesome."
OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts presents the summer concert series, Jazz on the Green. Live music will fill Omaha’s Midtown Crossing at Turner P…
KEARNEY — When Melissa Wuellner takes her daughter Lily fishing, they aren’t too concerned about the size of their catch.
- Updated
An estimated 132,000 Nebraskans are now eligible for plans through the federal marketplace under which their premiums would be entirely covered by subsidies.
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association elected the following members to serve in at-large positions on the 2021-22 NBA Board of Directors.…