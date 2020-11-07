NPHS announces Bulldogs of the Month

North Platte High School has unveiled their picks for October’s Bulldogs of the Month, Caedmon Hoaglund and Gabriella Wagner.

Hoaglund has participated in marching band, Blue and Gold Singers, track and field and cross country. He is an active member of the Bethel Free Evangelical Church and spends time volunteering in the church nursery as well as with the National Honor Society. He has been the recipient of both an Acadmeic Letter and the NHSTA Outstanding Ensemble Award.

Wagner has participated in the environmental club, dance team and Key Club. She volunteers at Great Plains Health, assisting and escorting patients as well as providing information and organizing files, and she participates as a director in the annual Red Cross blood drive. She has been named on the superior honor roll, received the President’s Award and completed 24 hours of college credits by her junior year.