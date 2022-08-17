 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NPHS Booster Club seeking parade floats

  • 0

The North Platte High School Booster Club has announced the date and time of the annual Homecoming Parade.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Canteen District in North Platte. The event will culminate in pep rally in the Parkade Plaza celebrating all of the school activities.

The booster club is accepting entries for community floats in the parade. If your business, organization or club is interested in participating in the NPHS Homecoming Parade please email the Booster Club at boosterclub@nppsd.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Door colors can earn or save you thousands of dollars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News