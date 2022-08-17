NPHS Booster Club seeking parade floats

The North Platte High School Booster Club has announced the date and time of the annual Homecoming Parade.
The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Canteen District in North Platte. The event will culminate in pep rally in the Parkade Plaza celebrating all of the school activities.
The booster club is accepting entries for community floats in the parade. If your business, organization or club is interested in participating in the NPHS Homecoming Parade please email the Booster Club at boosterclub@nppsd.org.