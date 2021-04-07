 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPHS class of ’55 schedules reunion planning session
0 comments

NPHS class of ’55 schedules reunion planning session

  • 0

Members of the North Platte High School class of 1955 will meet Monday to plan their reunion.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 220 Eagles Nest Road. All class members are welcome.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

German model train earns musical world record with wine glasses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

O-pa begins venue construction

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced that construction has begun on the new live music venue as part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News