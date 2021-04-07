NPHS class of ’55 schedules reunion planning session

Members of the North Platte High School class of 1955 will meet Monday to plan their reunion.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 220 Eagles Nest Road. All class members are welcome.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Members of the North Platte High School class of 1955 will meet Monday to plan their reunion.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 220 Eagles Nest Road. All class members are welcome.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rusty the dog has spent 400+ days at the Humane Society of Central Texas. His latest adoption lasted less than a day, and he was back at the shelter.
Here's what users should know about how the leaked data could be used, and how to protect themselves.
State dashboard figures show weekly coronavirus cases have climbed from 1,863 to 2,096 in the past two weeks, an increase of almost 13%.
The increased use of renewable energy sources will pass on savings to consumers. The cost of electricity is also projected to decline in the next three decades, albeit gradually.
The research to be conducted in Nebraska seeks to answer a key question: Can people who have gotten the shots still get a coronavirus infection and spread it to others?
After being forgotten in a desk drawer for almost 35 years, a sealed copy of the Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros. sold at auction last week for a whopping $660,000.
KEARNEY — Emily Farley has always been fascinated with flying.
OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced that construction has begun on the new live music venue as part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s…
Over the past decade, renters have been subject to a welter of new fees, many for amenities or services once included in their rent.
LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $28 million in Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership projects. These projects enab…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.