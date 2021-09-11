NPHS hosting college prep fair

All area high school juniors and seniors and their parents are invited to learn more about their college options at the North Platte High School Educational Planning Program/College Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 22. The EPP will be hosted by the Nebraska Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Office, according to a press release.

Representatives from over 35 colleges, universities and military branches will be in attendance. The purpose of this program is to give high school students and their parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors.

A representative from EducationQuest will also be there to provide students information about college planning and scholarships.

The program is free and open to the public. All area high school students and their parents are welcome to attend. Please note that all visitors attending will need to wear a mask as per the NPPSD Return to School Policy. For more information call Brianna Quiroz at North Platte High School, 308-535-7105.