NPHS hosting performances of ‘Ranked,’ live and online

Tickets are still available for North Platte High School’s musical, “Ranked,” which opens Friday evening.

Three live performances are scheduled at the NPHS Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. In addition, Thursday night’s production will be livestreamed.

Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/45199. Tickets for the live performances are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Livestream access is $12 for individual access and $30 for household/family viewing.

The plot summary, according to the musical’s website, rankedmusical.com: “Buy your grades. Buy your future. But what happens when the rest of the world finds out?

“Lily is Above the Average, barely. Soon the giant, and very public, academic leaderboards will update everyone’s class rank, and for another day, everyone will know their place. If you fall Below the Average — say goodbye to college, and pretty much everything else. Below the Average students are nothing more than social outcasts, not worth anyone’s time. In the face of an intense and perverse culture of performance, Lily must find her place in the status quo as she watches friends and enemies alike destroy themselves and each other to score their way to the top.”