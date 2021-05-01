NPHS journalism takes gold at state

North Platte High School journalism won three gold medals at the 2021 Nebraska State Activities Association’s Class B State competition hosted Monday in Norfolk.
Sophia Walsh, the editor in chief of the North Platte Bulldogger newspaper earned the state championship title for infographic design. Beckett Allen earned first place in newspaper feature writing. The NPHS Round Up yearbook also earned a gold medal for this year’s yearbook theme development, “Behind the Mask.”
Students across Nebraska compete in 25 different categories that range from writing and reporting, graphic design, newspaper and yearbook production and broadcasting. NPHS entered 21 of the 25 categories.
For the first time, every student who competed in the state contest earned a medal. The other student journalists’ rankings are as follows:
» Fifth place in editorial writing, Beckett Allen.
» Sixth place in newspaper layout design, Treven Hipwell.
» Seventh place in newspaper news writing, Sophia Walsh.
» Eighth place in newspaper sports feature writing, Priscila Mondragõn.
» Eighth place in yearbook feature writing, Ashlynn Baker.
» Eighth place in sports/action photography, Elsacia Buck.
Due to COVID restrictions, the students competed live on Monday, but had to wait until Friday to see their results. The awards ceremony was broadcast live and can be replayed at youtube.com/watch?vGOTTndG_sA0.