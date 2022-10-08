 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NPHS names Bulldogs of the Month

Natalie Sexson, daughter of Mandy Williams and Tyler Sexson, and Kolten Tilford, son of Travis and Amber Tilford, are the North Platte High School September Bulldogs of the Month.

