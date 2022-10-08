NPHS names Bulldogs of the Month Telegraph staff reports Oct 8, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Kolten Tilford Courtesy photos Natalie Sexson Courtesy photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Telegraph staff reports Natalie Sexson, daughter of Mandy Williams and Tyler Sexson, and Kolten Tilford, son of Travis and Amber Tilford, are the North Platte High School September Bulldogs of the Month. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular KFC is testing a fan-favorite menu item Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called "KFC Twister Wraps" since they were pulled from menus in 2014. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Foundation granted $15,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to help build one of several homes in the organizations Buffa… Nebraska COVID cases fall, but low vaccination rates contribute to mounting death toll Pandemic experts say the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths today would be preventable through vaccinations and indoor masking. But support for those protective measures has waned. Threads Across Nebraska 2022 will be in Kearney, Oct. 7-8 The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 17th annual Threads Across Nebraska Oct. 7 and 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N,… SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to Nebraska small businesses Small nonfarm businesses in 17 Nebraska counties and neighboring counties in South Dakota and Wyoming are now eligible to apply for low intere… McDonald’s is bringing back Halloween Happy Meal pails McDonald’s will serve Happy Meals in Halloween pails starting Oct. 18, featuring characters introduced in 1986: McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. Yes, the butter board trend is revolting but you’ll try it anyway Is the butter board trend a stroke of genius or a culinary abomination? The internet, unsurprisingly, can't agree. Julie Jacobson: Fall clean up in the landscape Today, I’m answering the most asked questions from many gardeners on how to prepare their garden for winter. As our beautiful Nebraska landsca… Using live bait for fall fishing —.excellent choice Wow, there is a lot going on in the outdoor world right now in our region. Hunting seasons are underway. You can still go fishing if it doesn’… Judy D. Steele: Vintage tatting and Sterling In my two photos this week, you will note the dainty hanky with the tatting and crocheted lace throughout. I am sure by my photo you cannot re… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video The value of a stress free day on your mental health The best and most popular Halloween costumes for babies this year The best and most popular Halloween costumes for babies this year Twitter's edit button is now available to US subscribers Twitter's edit button is now available to US subscribers PennyWise Episode 80: What to ask if you're looking for a socially conscious bank PennyWise Episode 80: What to ask if you're looking for a socially conscious bank