NPHS to host theatre camp
NPHS to host theatre camp

The North Platte High School Speech and Drama team will be hosting the Little Bulldogs Theatre Camp on April 17 at North Platte High School.

The purpose of the camp is to teach set building, acting, singing and dancing. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration for the camp is due by 4 p.m. April 14 and is for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. All camp participants will be featured in NPHS drama department’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 26 to 27.

Participants will receive a complimentary adult and a student ticket to the show. Cost for the camp is $30.

