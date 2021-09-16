NPM presents skateboarding podcast

LINCOLN — A new Nebraska Public Media podcast examines the intersection of sport, creativity and youth culture through the lens of skateboarding. “Center of Gravity: A PlainStory Podcast” launched on Wednesday at nebraskapublicmedia.org/podcasts.

The new podcast takes listeners across Nebraska on a journey to meet change makers searching for community and a non-traditional path to build a better world, according to a press release. By exploring the origins of the narrative that skateboarders are antisocial troublemakers, “Center of Gravity” reveals more about creatives — musicians, street artists, writers, photographers and filmmakers – who hide behind evocative and sometimes rough exteriors.

“Center of Gravity” is hosted by Brenton Gomez, also known as Conny Franko, a musician with roots in South Omaha. Six new episodes explore skateboarding in the Midwest, young people who skateboard as a way to stay out of trouble, community involvement in skate parks, the history and culture of skateboarding, and skateboarding as an Olympic sport.

Listen to “Center of Gravity” at nebraskapublicmedia.org/podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.