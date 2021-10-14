NPM’s ‘JAM’ to feature Nebraska’s known and emerging musical talent

LINCOLN — From established bands to solo artists, watch Nebraska’s best known and emerging talent when “JAM” airs at 9 and 9:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 22 and 29 on Nebraska Public Media.
The second season of “JAM” goes inside the Nebraska Public Media studio to capture intimate performances from four homegrown artists playing original music, NPM said in a press release.
Fresh off a 2020 International Blues Challenge win in the solo/duo division, Omaha native Hector Anchondo performs a solo set of original blues when this episode airs at 9 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. His new album is No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Blues Chart. He is also the winner of the prestigious Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award.
Singer-songwriter Jocelyn performs a solo set of her original music at 9:30 p.m. CT Oct. 22. Jocelyn got her start playing on the streets of downtown Omaha, guitar case splayed open. The singer-songwriter released an album a year ago and performs periodically as an opening act for Darius Rucker, who gained fame as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.
Singer-songwriter Hope Dunbar performs a solo set of original music featuring her blend of Americana prairie style with a mix of country-folk when this episode airs at 9 p.m. CT, Oct. 29. Dunbar writes songs about everyday things, the life that she has and a world that she imagines. She has a new album, “Sweetheartland.”
Lloyd McCarter & The Honky Tonk Revival play a set featuring their own take on traditional country twang infused with a honky-tonk vibe. Watch at 9:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 29. Lloyd McCarter has been immersed in traditional country music his entire life. He hailed from a musical family, and at age 8 he began playing guitar and singing. Lloyd McCarter and The Honky Tonk Revival are a celebration of old-time country, showmanship and the power of music.
To watch “JAM” extras, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/jam.