NPM’s ‘JAM’ to feature Nebraska’s known and emerging musical talent

LINCOLN — From established bands to solo artists, watch Nebraska’s best known and emerging talent when “JAM” airs at 9 and 9:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 22 and 29 on Nebraska Public Media.

The second season of “JAM” goes inside the Nebraska Public Media studio to capture intimate performances from four homegrown artists playing original music, NPM said in a press release.

Fresh off a 2020 International Blues Challenge win in the solo/duo division, Omaha native Hector Anchondo performs a solo set of original blues when this episode airs at 9 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. His new album is No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Blues Chart. He is also the winner of the prestigious Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award.

Singer-songwriter Jocelyn performs a solo set of her original music at 9:30 p.m. CT Oct. 22. Jocelyn got her start playing on the streets of downtown Omaha, guitar case splayed open. The singer-songwriter released an album a year ago and performs periodically as an opening act for Darius Rucker, who gained fame as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.