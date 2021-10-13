NPM’s Lora Black planning to retire

After 30 years as a public radio announcer, Nebraska Public Media’s Lora Black made a public announcement.

She’s retiring and will mark the occasion from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, with a special, pre-recorded broadcast of Classics by Request, the Friday afternoon classical music series she’s hosted for 23 years.

“Whenever I spoke to groups I always said, ‘I have the dream job,’” she said. Black has worked every radio shift, seen countless changes in radio technology and made a lot of memories, too.

Some of her favorite highlights include dancing with her favorite Mouseketeer, hearing violinist Pinchas Zuckerman with her daughter, reveling in stories from Dick Cavett in Red Cloud and reading the words of Willa Cather at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

“She has been a trusted companion for radio listeners in their homes, cars, offices and tractors and we’ll miss her strong, steady and calming presence on our air,” said Nebraska Public Media Chief Content Officer Nancy Finken, who worked with Black when they were two of only a handful of women at the station.