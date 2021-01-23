NPPS awards staff member of the month for January

North Platte Public School Foundation and North Platte Public School District announced Brittany McDaniel as the January Bulldog Staff Person.

Brittany McDaniel is a speech and theatre teacher at North Platte High School. Her classes include basic communications, beginning debate, beginning acting, advanced acting and intro to theatre for dual credit. She loves teaching this content because no one ever gets worse at public speaking, you can only get better. It is also incredibly exciting to watch students learn and discover new things, even when they think they are making mistakes, NPPS said in a press release.

Her husband, Sam, works for Region II Mental Health and they have three children. One of Brittany’s favorite things is having people stare at them when out in public because she is a redhead, married to a redhead, with three redheaded children. They also have two cats, Sushi and PatPat.