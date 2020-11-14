NPPS names Bulldog Staff Member for November

Dolan has been with the district for five years, starting at Madison Middle School and moving in March 2019 to Adams Middle School as a full-time administrative assistant.

“Jill (Dolan) has worn many hats this year from her normal roles. She has jumped in when we have our other Secretaries out due to sickness. She has had to deal with remote learning distribution, corona protocol, millions of parent questions, bus and activity passes, our new Concussion testing protocol, along with all her normal jobs,” Joneson said. “She never complains and does her job with extreme professionalism.”