NPPS names Bulldog Staff Member for November

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and North Platte Public schools have named Jill Dolan the Bulldog Staff Member of the Month for November.
Dolan has been with the district for five years, starting at Madison Middle School and moving in March 2019 to Adams Middle School as a full-time administrative assistant.
Dolan was nominated by Brett Joneson, Adams Middle School assistant principal and activities director. Joneson applauded Dolan’s willingness to handle any challenge thrown her way.
“Jill (Dolan) has worn many hats this year from her normal roles. She has jumped in when we have our other Secretaries out due to sickness. She has had to deal with remote learning distribution, corona protocol, millions of parent questions, bus and activity passes, our new Concussion testing protocol, along with all her normal jobs,” Joneson said. “She never complains and does her job with extreme professionalism.”
Dolan received a gift basket sponsored by Carlson Financial Group and a floral arrangement sponsored by Prairie Friends and Flowers.
