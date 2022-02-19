 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NROC hosting Bridging Nebraska’s Digital Divide
NROC hosting Bridging Nebraska's Digital Divide

Local News

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council will host Bridge Nebraska’s Digital Divide on March 21.

Millions of dollars in federal funding have been designated to build out broadband access for improved internet speed and reliability for Nebraskans. Improving the quality of broadband connectivity is a quality of life necessity, quickly becoming as important as electricity, the NROC said in a press release.

In rural areas, access to reliable broadband is limited. This negatively impacts community and economic growth, educational opportunities, access to healthcare and business development.

Nebraska’s eight Economic Development Districts are hosting this event through the NROC made possible in part by Nebraska Public Power District. A virtual attendance option is available, however, in-person participation is encouraged. Host sites available: Broken Bow, Imperial, Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, O’Neill, Ogallala, Omaha, Ord, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City and Valentine.

Register by March 14 at nrocne.com and to view the full agenda.

