NSAA speech championships to air on Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s finest high school orators will take the stage for the “2022 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” at 1 p.m. CT April 24 on Nebraska Public Media.
Produced in the Ron Hull Studio at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, the two-hour program showcases high school students performing their winning state championship speeches.
The annual Nebraska School Activities Association event was held March 16-18 at Kearney High School and included students from Nebraska schools competing in classes A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2.
“2022 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” can also be viewed at nebraskapublicmedia.org.