NSSNA names Board Member of Year

Mid-Plains Community College student Brittany Masters has been named Board Member of the Year by the Nebraska State Student Nurses Association. The announcement was made Saturday during the NSSNA’s annual convention.

Last year was Masters’ first year on the NSSNA board, where she was elected to the position of first vice president. In the role, Masters strove to cultivate regional collaboration, helped plan a successful 2022 conference and encouraged nursing students across the state to become involved in NSSNA activities.

Masters is in her second year of the Associate Degree nursing program at MPCC as a non-traditional student. She is expected to graduate in May.

Nursing is a change for her as she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma in 2012.

Masters has worked in the realm of social services since 2012 when she began her career with Child Protective Services. She has been involved with child abuse prevention for many years, helping families identify their strengths and challenges.

After MPCC, Masters plans to advance her education to the Doctor of Nursing Practice level and become a nurse practitioner.

Outside of the classroom, Masters serves her community by volunteering and being an active member of the Lincoln County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Community Response Workgroup, Community Youth Initiative, Systems of Care, Drug and Alcohol Forum and the Transitions Counsel.