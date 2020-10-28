NTA wins national award for trucker recognition

The Nebraska Trucking Association won the 2020 Mike Russell Trucking Image Award from the American Trucking Associations on Monday. The award is given to one state trucking association that displayed outstanding efforts to improve the image of the trucking industry.

“This award is a great honor to win during a regular year, but with the pandemic, it’s a huge win for our great state,” said Kent Grisham, NTA president and CEO.

NTA staff and volunteers delivered meals, hand sanitizer and helped the Nebraska State Patrol bring 100,000 masks to truckers throughout the year. The NTA reached out to Nebraska grade schoolers who were forced into Zoom classrooms by offering truck tours online. It also reached out to the senior community by bringing a truck tour to the parking lot of a senior home in Grand Island. Webinars were held covering topics ranging from how to properly sanitize the interior of a truck, and “need to know” information from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Even Gov. Pete Ricketts led a Trucking Town Hall, giving NTA members an opportunity to ask questions and get firsthand information. Additionally, children were invited to submit “Thank a Trucker” posters, which were turned into full-sized billboards at locations across the state.