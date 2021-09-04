NU Board of Regents approve respiratory therapy program

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will launch a new master’s level respiratory therapy educational program to help meet workforce demands that are projected to increase 19% over the next decade.

The NU Board of Regents has approved the program, which is one of only six “entry-level” master’s degree programs in the country. Others are in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Dakota and Texas. Overall, there are currently eight respiratory care master-level programs in the United States, the other two being degree advancement and advanced practice programs.

“Respiratory therapists are vital members of the health care team,” said Kyle Meyer, dean of the UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in a press release. “There is a need in Nebraska and the country for graduate-level prepared respiratory therapists, which has only increased with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Respiratory therapists evaluate and treat people with heart and lung diseases ranging from acute respiratory tract infections and pneumonia to asthma, chronic lower respiratory disease and cystic fibrosis. In 2018, more than one-million individuals in Nebraska and its six contiguous states were living with chronic lower respiratory diseases.