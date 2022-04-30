Nursing students attend 2022 NNFA-NALA spring convention

Mid-Plains Community College nursing students were among those attending the 2022 Nebraska Nursing Facility Association-Nebraska Assisted Living Association spring convention in Kearney Tuesday.

The event focused on long-term care management and outcomes and was attended by about 300 nurses, nursing students and health care administrators as well as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, Sen. Mike Hilgers.

Former NCAA basketball official, award-winning speaker, author and sales specialist Randy Fox was the keynote speaker. His presentation was “A Leader Worth Following: The Real Take on Real Leadership.”

New members inducted into NPCC chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta

Eighteen new members were inducted into the Rho Zeta chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta during a ceremony at North Platte Community College Tuesday evening.

NPCC is the only college in Nebraska to offer membership in SKD — the official English honor society for two-year colleges.

The following students were inducted this year: Kenna Rogers, Dunning; Emily Collins, Brianna Rico, Maxwell; Isabella Arizona, Ann Marie Baker, Andrea Clouatre, Hannah Cook, Olivia Davis, Gabrielle Dowling, Joslyn Freeze, Justin Jorgensen, Darcey Lindsey, Scarlett Mijares, Maci Sorge, Sierra Winder, Kaylee Yonkers, all of North Platte; Shelly Wallace, Stratton; Mariah Schneider, Wellfleet.

MLT students celebrate Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

Medical Laboratory Technician students at North Platte Community College celebrated Medical Laboratory Professionals Week with tours and demonstrations Tuesday.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 24 to 30, is an annual celebration of medical laboratory professionals.