NWB announces district 4 board of director opening
LINCOLN — A directorship appointment for district 4 of the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board is open for appointment by the Governor. Applications will be due by close of business May 26. Kent Lorens, the current member representing district 4 has indicated he will seek reappointment.

Qualified candidates include citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing wheat for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing wheat.

District 4 represents southwestern Nebraska including the following counties: Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock and Lincoln.

To obtain an application call Kathleen Dolezal at 402-471-1971, or apply online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

