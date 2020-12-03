O-pa announces schedule update

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has changed several upcoming performances. Ticket holders have been notified of the new dates and provided with their options. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled shows. The current schedule is as follows:
» “Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Concert Choir.” — No live performance. Show will be broadcasted on the following dates and networks: KXVO: Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m., KMTV: 11:00 p.m. Dec. 26.
» “Holiday Stomp” with The Hot Sardines. New date: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, Holland Center.
» David Benoit a Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown. New date: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, Holland Center.
