 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O-pa announces schedule update
0 comments

O-pa announces schedule update

  • 0

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has changed several upcoming performances. Ticket holders have been notified of the new dates and provided with their options. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled shows. The current schedule is as follows:

» “Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Concert Choir.” — No live performance. Show will be broadcasted on the following dates and networks: KXVO: Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m., KMTV: 11:00 p.m. Dec. 26.

» “Holiday Stomp” with The Hot Sardines. New date: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, Holland Center.

» David Benoit a Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown. New date: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, Holland Center.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts
Lifestyles

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts

District 8 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase and Dundy.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common items people forget to pack for vacation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News