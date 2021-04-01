O-pa begins venue construction

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced that construction has begun on the new live music venue as part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The concert venue will be built between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, from 11th to 12th streets. The flexible seating space will accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000 and feature sought after artists popular with live music lovers and young concertgoers when it opens in mid-2023. This unique performance space will also be an asset to local artists and organizations who will be able to present new and innovative programs in non-traditional layouts.

“The live music venue will significantly contribute to Omaha’s downtown by providing a unique concert venue that will complement the Holland Performing Arts Center and connect the city’s revitalized riverfront to growing developments in north downtown,” said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires.

Kiewit Construction Group began preparing the building site last summer. Project architects include Ennead Architects (formerly Polshek Partnership), original designers of the Holland Center and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha. Members of O-pa’s Board of Directors approved moving forward with construction on the $103 million venue.