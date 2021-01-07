O-pa Holland Center Outdoors returns this spring

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced the return of Holland Center Outdoors, a series of concerts on the Holland’s outdoor east lawn beginning in May 2021.

Holland Center Outdoors will feature live performances from May to October 2021, showcasing a variety of national touring and local performing artists. Patrons can purchase tickets to enjoy live music outside while relaxing in socially distant lawn squares in the heart of downtown Omaha. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.