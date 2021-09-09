O-pa hosting season of Voices AMPLIFIED!

OMAHA — Join Omaha Performing Arts for a new season of Voices AMPLIFIED! a multidisciplinary arts and social justice initiative to amplify artists in diverse cultures, according to a press release. This season’s focus is Black and Latinx voices.

Starting in September, the 2021-22 season will offer free events that focus on Black stories and Latinx voices and their work in social justice through the arts with local and national artists. Like African Americans/Blacks, Latinxs share similar experiences of exclusion and barriers to opportunity. This season will highlight this intersectionality through art.

“During the 2020-21 season, Voices AMPLIFIED! partnered with performing artists who reflected on Black history and racial equity to amplify Black voices, Black stories and encourage dialogue in the community,” said the press release.

“Inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility are core values at O-pa and are woven throughout our efforts,” the press release said, “Voices AMPLIFIED! is an extension of that work and a long-term initiative to expand our artistic, community engagement and education programs.”

For more information, visit the website at o-pa.org/voices-amplified. Locations, registration and additional details will be available later.