O-pa launches ‘Voices AMPLIFIED!’

After hearing Martin Luther King, Jr. speak at a convention in Denver, Omaha native Rudy Smith was forever changed. The award-winning photographer Rudy Smith chronicled news events with his camera including Omaha’s race upheavals and the 1968 visit of Robert Kennedy who was campaigning in North Omaha two weeks before his assassination. Throughout Smith’s photography career, he worked as both the objective observer and the committed activist. During a time of civil rights turmoil and reform in America, Smith photographed historical subjects such as protests, marches and riots. Everyone is invited to tune in for a live exhibit of his selected work, along with panelists who will talk about the importance of Smith’s work and how he made a national difference. More information about registration for this event coming soon.