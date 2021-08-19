O-pa offering access to annual academy

OMAHA — Nebraskan middle and high schools will have the chance to bring Broadway home — and to give their theater talent the chance to shine.

Omaha Performing Arts has two opportunities for students to learn the performing arts from stage professionals. These resources are designed to support teachers and the great work they are doing across the state.

Registration has already begun for the Nebraska High School Theatre Academy. This statewide program connects students with Broadway stars, theater professionals and others who love the stage as much as they do. The academy offers access to masterclasses, workshops, and participation in the annual showcase event at the Orpheum Theater in June 2022.

NHSTA also honors Nebraska’s young performers with nominations to the “Jimmy Awards,” the Broadway League Foundation’s high school version of the Tony Awards. Millard North graduate Sierra Lancaster was a Jimmy Award nominee in 2018. She is now listed as a producer on the Broadway show “PASS OVER,” which just opened in New York.

Teachers can register at this link for the 2021-22 school year at o-pa.com/learn-and-engage. Registration is limited.