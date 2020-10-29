O-pa unveils digital theater programs

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced two new digital performing arts education programs this fall, “Theater Essentials Online” and “AT THIS STAGE.”
Theater Essentials Online is a flexible digital theater curriculum for students in grades 7 to 12 and teachers. Any student, teacher or parent can participate in the program and choose from a list of pre-recorded lessons in the following categories:
» Vocal technique.
» Acting technique.
» Movement.
» Technical theater basics.
» Professional development for teachers.
Each lesson will come with study guides, worksheets and other resources, which are aligned with state curriculum standards.
The 15-minute video lessons are led by local theater professionals and can be taught in-person, hybrid or fully remote classrooms. To remove cost barriers, Theater Essentials Online is a “pay-what-you-can” program.
Their second digital program, “AT THIS STAGE” is a series of free live-streamed theater workshops for kindergarten through 12th grade schools and certified homeschools. “AT THIS STAGE” produces 45-minute educational workshops which focus on themes from Broadway shows, addresses required core-curriculum for middle and high schools and issues of diversity and inclusion, social and emotional learning and life skills. Educators must enroll in the program to gain access.
“The impact of Theater Essentials Online and AT THIS STAGE is twofold. These programs allow O-pa to support the work of local and national artists and connect students to performing arts curriculum and professionals in a relevant and meaningful way,” said Associate Director of Education Kathleen Lawler Hustead.
For more details about these programs visit o-pa.org/learn-and-engage/student-programs/theater-essentials-online.
