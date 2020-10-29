O-pa unveils digital theater programs

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced two new digital performing arts education programs this fall, “Theater Essentials Online” and “AT THIS STAGE.”

Theater Essentials Online is a flexible digital theater curriculum for students in grades 7 to 12 and teachers. Any student, teacher or parent can participate in the program and choose from a list of pre-recorded lessons in the following categories:

» Vocal technique.

» Acting technique.

» Movement.

» Technical theater basics.

» Professional development for teachers.

Each lesson will come with study guides, worksheets and other resources, which are aligned with state curriculum standards.

The 15-minute video lessons are led by local theater professionals and can be taught in-person, hybrid or fully remote classrooms. To remove cost barriers, Theater Essentials Online is a “pay-what-you-can” program.