Oats may make for good planting option in August

It’s almost August and fall is just around the corner. Could you use some extra pasture or hay in late September and October? Oats might be the answer.

Oats may be one of our most under-used fall forages. It grows fast, thrives under cool fall conditions, has good feed value and can produce over two tons of hay or pasture yet this year. Plus, it dies out over winter, so it protects soil without causing planting problems next spring.

Oats also play well with others. Need a bit of spring growth? Mix in some winter small grains like cereal rye, wheat or triticale. They won’t produce much fall growth but can provide early grazing next spring. Want a high-quality grazeable forage in the late fall or early winter? Select a long season oat that won’t go to seed and add in a brassica like a turnip or forage rapeseed. Oat-brassica mixes can produce large amounts of forage in the fall, then hold quality well into the middle of winter even when they aren’t green.