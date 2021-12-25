 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
OfficeNet to join Eakes Office Solutions
0 comments

OfficeNet to join Eakes Office Solutions

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions has announced OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island will be joining the Eakes team. OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for over 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.” Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc, said in a press release.

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska
Health

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News