OfficeNet to join Eakes Office Solutions

GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions has announced OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island will be joining the Eakes team. OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for over 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.” Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc, said in a press release.

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes.