Officials: Country Partners had successful year

GOTHENBURG — Country Partners Cooperative has completed its year-end audit for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020. Despite the challenges of 2020, total sales were recorded at $269 million. Local earnings were approximately $2.8 million and when combined with regional cooperative patronage resulted in $5.97 million of total net income, according to a press release.
“Seems like the understatement of all time, but 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone,” said CEO E. Tod Clark. “Since March, we have been living and operating in an uncertain set of dynamics. I am proud of our employees that make it happen on behalf of our members by going the extra mile. Operations continued as normally as they could given the circumstances and unknowns. Our employees performed their duties while ensuring, to the best of their ability, the safety and health of themselves, their fellow employees, and our customers.”
The board of directors met on Nov. 19 to discuss the distribution of earnings and the patronage rates from another successful year. As was done for the previous fiscal year, 100% of the net income will be allocated to members. Patronage checks will be mailed in January as per the normal procedure.
“2020 provided plenty of challenges but the board of directors is very pleased with the financial performance of the company,” Chairman of the Board Tim Rowe said. “We appreciate our staff who stepped up to provide the products and services to our customers despite the issues COVID-19 brought to the table. Reviewing the financials for the last fiscal year, shows that the company’s continued dedication to excellence in spite of adversity. We are proud to be able to continue paying patronage as aggressively as we can.”
“While the yearly challenges such as weather and market prices are familiar forces, COVID-19 added a new set of challenges in day-to-day operations as well as future uncertainties,” Clark said. “Agriculture continues to operate in an economic downturn. This last year has taught us that no one knows what the future holds in our business environment. Our future success will depend largely on our ability and willingness to adapt to our environment and make the necessary changes. Our performance this year indicates that we are doing just that. I’d like to thank our patrons for their business and we look forward to continued success in 2021.”