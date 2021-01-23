Officials: Country Partners had successful year

GOTHENBURG — Country Partners Cooperative has completed its year-end audit for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020. Despite the challenges of 2020, total sales were recorded at $269 million. Local earnings were approximately $2.8 million and when combined with regional cooperative patronage resulted in $5.97 million of total net income, according to a press release.

“Seems like the understatement of all time, but 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone,” said CEO E. Tod Clark. “Since March, we have been living and operating in an uncertain set of dynamics. I am proud of our employees that make it happen on behalf of our members by going the extra mile. Operations continued as normally as they could given the circumstances and unknowns. Our employees performed their duties while ensuring, to the best of their ability, the safety and health of themselves, their fellow employees, and our customers.”

The board of directors met on Nov. 19 to discuss the distribution of earnings and the patronage rates from another successful year. As was done for the previous fiscal year, 100% of the net income will be allocated to members. Patronage checks will be mailed in January as per the normal procedure.