Offut chapel featured on NET show

“Nebraska’s Tuskegee Heroes” — Recalling racism on the ground and freedom in the sky.

» 8 p.m. CT, Feb. 25 on NET.

“Letting Loose with Hector Anchondo” — A rising star in blues music.

“A Time Capsule in Glass” — Stained glass at the Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel.

“Haute Stacker” — A chocolatier invents a new way to display and serve decadent desserts.

“Matt Sesow’s Paint Therapy” — After losing his arm in an accident, art helps a man heal.

» 8:30 p.m. CT, Feb. 25 on NET.

“Marion Crandell” — An Omahan is the first American woman to die in combat in World War I.

“Pixel” — A national dog agility champion and her miniature American Shepherds.

“Rez Ball” — The Winnebago boys basketball team and their championship season.

“Sandhill Critters” — Exploring the biodiversity of the Sandhills.