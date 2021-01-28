Offut chapel featured on NET show

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues in February on NET with a story about stunning stained glass windows at the Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. Other episodes feature stories about music, theater, biking and Black history.
Episodes in February include:
» 8:30 p.m. CT Thursday on NET.
“Experimental Music” — An Omaha composer demonstrates the art of music experimentation.
“Tracks to Trails” — Biking enthusiasts ride the scenic Cowboy Trail.
“The Dundee Theater” — A classic cinema has a renewed urban community design.
“The DeWitty Settlement” — The longest lasting, most successful Black settlement in Nebraska.
“Nebraska, by William Meehan” — A poem written by a young Black settler in 1916.
» 8 p.m. CT Feb. 11 on NET.
“Forgotten World” — Photographs of Black families in the 1900s are lost and found.
“Edwina Justus” — Union Pacific’s first female African American train engineer.
“Bob Gibson’s Legacy” — A sculpture honors the Omaha native and famed Cardinals pitcher.
“Nebraska’s Tuskegee Heroes” — Recalling racism on the ground and freedom in the sky.
» 8 p.m. CT, Feb. 25 on NET.
“Letting Loose with Hector Anchondo” — A rising star in blues music.
“A Time Capsule in Glass” — Stained glass at the Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel.
“Haute Stacker” — A chocolatier invents a new way to display and serve decadent desserts.
“Matt Sesow’s Paint Therapy” — After losing his arm in an accident, art helps a man heal.
» 8:30 p.m. CT, Feb. 25 on NET.
“Marion Crandell” — An Omahan is the first American woman to die in combat in World War I.
“Pixel” — A national dog agility champion and her miniature American Shepherds.
“Rez Ball” — The Winnebago boys basketball team and their championship season.
“Sandhill Critters” — Exploring the biodiversity of the Sandhills.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about history, hidden places and interesting people, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and the people who make Nebraska special. Episodes repeat at 11 a.m. CT on Sundays and at 9 p.m. CT on Mondays in February.