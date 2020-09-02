OGALLALA — The Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous will proceed with the health and safety plan approved by Southwest Public Health Department, according to a press release from the Keith County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will run from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 in downtown Ogallala.
The 2020 Rendezvous health and safety plan includes hand sanitizer stations throughout the area, social distancing encouraged, and a sheet will be posted in many locations for individuals to write down their name and phone number in order to ensure communication should an outbreak of COVID-19 occur. Cloth face coverings are not required but up to each individual’s discretion.
Annual events will include the chilli cook-off, car show, 5K run and the Harvest Arts Market. New events include a sock hop, cookie jar auction, cosplay contest, pumpkin carving contest and an ugly dog contest. For a full schedule, visit ogallalaindiansummerrendezvous.com.
“The Rendezvous committee has worked very hard over the year to provide a family-focused event,” said Karla Scott, Ogallala Keith County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We look forward to having this long tradition continue and look forward to the community joining us.”
To register for events visit the website and send registration forms to info@explorekeithcountyarea.com. For more information, call 308-284-4066.
