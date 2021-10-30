Ogallala native among new members of History Nebraska board

LINCOLN — Sean Flowerday, Chandra Diaz-DeBose and David Levy were elected to serve on the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The membership of History Nebraska annually elects trustees to serve three-year terms. David Levy has been re-elected and will now serve his second term as a trustee. These new terms will begin in January 2022.

Sean Flowerday is currently the Lancaster County Commissioner for District No. 1. He grew up in Lincoln, graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, and obtained a degree in emergency services. He has worked in political advocacy, public safety, the criminal justice system, and human services.

“History must be an active process,” Flowerday said. “If we aren’t choosing to engage with our past, the stories and lessons it holds for us are too easily lost. I’m honored and eager to start serving History Nebraska and to promote its mission to preserve, collect and make available Nebraska’s rich history for all.”