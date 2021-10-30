Ogallala native among new members of History Nebraska board

LINCOLN — Sean Flowerday, Chandra Diaz-DeBose and David Levy were elected to serve on the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The membership of History Nebraska annually elects trustees to serve three-year terms. David Levy has been re-elected and will now serve his second term as a trustee. These new terms will begin in January 2022.
Sean Flowerday is currently the Lancaster County Commissioner for District No. 1. He grew up in Lincoln, graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, and obtained a degree in emergency services. He has worked in political advocacy, public safety, the criminal justice system, and human services.
“History must be an active process,” Flowerday said. “If we aren’t choosing to engage with our past, the stories and lessons it holds for us are too easily lost. I’m honored and eager to start serving History Nebraska and to promote its mission to preserve, collect and make available Nebraska’s rich history for all.”
Chandra Diaz-DeBose was born and raised in Ogallala, and represents Congressional District No. 3. She is the granddaughter of western Nebraska farmworkers and is a first-generation college. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received a bachelor’s in middle-level education, master’s in curriculum and instruction and Doctorate of Philosophy in educational studies. Her 23 years in education began in Lincoln as a math teacher and administrator, a short year in Denver, and then back to Lincoln. She then accepted a position at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as an assistant professor in teacher education. She helps prepare the middle-level education majors. She is currently serving as an associate dean.
“Serving on the History Nebraska Board of Trustees is an opportunity to discover and elevate stories less shared,” says Diaz-Debose. “There are rich cultures in our state, and I look forward to continuing to share the beautiful history of all those who live in what we now call Nebraska.”
David Levy is a partner with Baird Holm Law Firm in Omaha and represents clients in zoning, land use, energy, environmental and general real estate matters, and represents 2nd Congressional District. In addition, Levy is a registered lobbyist in the state of Nebraska. In 2014, Levy successfully concluded a multi-year effort to pass a 20 percent state tax credit to rehabilitate historic buildings in Nebraska.
“Serving on the History Nebraska Board of Trustees has been an enlightening and enjoyable experience,” Levy said. “I am very grateful to be able to continue that for a second three-year term as History Nebraska continues to evolve and thrive.”
In addition to announcing new Board of Trustee Members, History Nebraska is also announcing its board officers for 2022. David Levy of Omaha will serve as president of the Board of Trustees for the upcoming year. Pam Snow of Ashland and Galen Hadley of Kearney will serve as 1st vice president and 2nd vice president, respectively. Jamesena Moore of Omaha will serve as the treasurer for the upcoming year.