Ogallala Rotary Club hosting Kayak Big Mac

Join the Ogallala Rotary Club for the annual Kayak Big Mac fundraiser for water projects locally and internationally.

With the catchphrase “Summer is for Sissies,” the club is bringing the fun of paddling in the winter to the public in a safe environment thanks to the Keystone Lemoyne Dive Rescue and the Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department, according to a press release.

Each year the course changes and each year is a different experience. This year the plan is to paddle across the dam again for a fun 3-mile group paddle.

All ages are welcome to join this trip across the lake.

Transportation back to the starting point will be provided.

Breakfast of donuts will be provided by Taste of Paradise and after the paddle, fire-side chili will be available.

Registration is $35, includes breakfast, lunch and a door prize.

Fundraising is the goal of the event, and participants are encouraged to get pledges from non-participants to help with the project. Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised.

There will also be a prize for the Rotary Club who has the most members attending the event.