‘Oklahoma!’ reimagining coming to the Lied Center May 10 and 11

LINCOLN — The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!” will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center. Directed by Daniel Fish, this is “Oklahoma!” reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for best revival of a musical.

This acclaimed production of “Oklahoma!” tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this “Oklahoma!” allows the classic musical to be seen in a whole new light.

“This production shocked me and moved me,” wrote Frank Rich of New York Magazine. “This is the ‘Oklahoma!’ that was there all along.”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” will be at the Lied Center for two performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 10 and 11. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. This production of “Oklahoma!” is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older.