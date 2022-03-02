 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Avoca Schoolhouse hosting online Swedish fiddle workshop

  • 0

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming a Swedish fiddle tunes workshop for folks who play violin/fiddle, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder and alto recorder.

The workshops will be from 7 to 8 p.m. CT on April 19 and from 10 to 11 a.m. CT on April 20.

During these workshops participants will play and discuss tunes from the Greenblatt and Seay publication, “Swedish Fiddle Tunes for Two.”

Different tunes will be played at each session. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on Zoom’s screen during the workshop. The cost for each workshop is $10. The cost of each optional book is $15 (includes shipping if ordered with workshop registration).

For more information and to register, go to greenblattandseay.com/workshops_swedish.shtml.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FNBO releases Community Impact Plan

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Comm…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to stop competing with peers and start connecting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News