Old Avoca Schoolhouse hosting online Swedish fiddle workshop

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming a Swedish fiddle tunes workshop for folks who play violin/fiddle, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder and alto recorder.

The workshops will be from 7 to 8 p.m. CT on April 19 and from 10 to 11 a.m. CT on April 20.

During these workshops participants will play and discuss tunes from the Greenblatt and Seay publication, “Swedish Fiddle Tunes for Two.”

Different tunes will be played at each session. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on Zoom’s screen during the workshop. The cost for each workshop is $10. The cost of each optional book is $15 (includes shipping if ordered with workshop registration).

For more information and to register, go to greenblattandseay.com/workshops_swedish.shtml.