 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Avoca Schoolhouse streaming Irish fiddle tunes workshops in mid-March

  • 0

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming an irish fiddle tunes workshops for folks who play violin/fiddle, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder and alto recorder. The workshops will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on March 12, and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15.

During these workshops participants will play and discuss tunes from the Greenblatt & Seay publication, “Irish Fiddle Tunes for Two.” Different tunes will be played at each session. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on Zoom’s screen during the workshops. The cost for each workshops is $10. The cost of each optional book is $15, which includes shipping if ordered with workshop registration.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay motivated and achieve your goals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News