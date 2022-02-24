Old Avoca Schoolhouse streaming Irish fiddle tunes workshops in mid-March

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming an irish fiddle tunes workshops for folks who play violin/fiddle, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder and alto recorder. The workshops will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on March 12, and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15.

During these workshops participants will play and discuss tunes from the Greenblatt & Seay publication, “Irish Fiddle Tunes for Two.” Different tunes will be played at each session. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on Zoom’s screen during the workshops. The cost for each workshops is $10. The cost of each optional book is $15, which includes shipping if ordered with workshop registration.