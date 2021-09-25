OLLI at UNL fall symposium to focus on future of democracy

LINCOLN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, otherwise known as OLLI at UNL, will host its 2021 fall symposium “The Fragile Future of Democracy,” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, at the UNL East Campus Union, and will feature experts from UNL, the University of Texas and the U.S. Department of State. The symposium, which is open to the public, is being held in-person and streamed live on Zoom. The $20 in-person cost includes lunch. The Zoom event is $15 per person. Registration is required in advance and can be made online at olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265. The registration deadline is Oct. 15.