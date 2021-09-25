OLLI at UNL fall symposium to focus on future of democracy

LINCOLN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, otherwise known as OLLI at UNL, will host its 2021 fall symposium “The Fragile Future of Democracy,” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, at the UNL East Campus Union, and will feature experts from UNL, the University of Texas and the U.S. Department of State. The symposium, which is open to the public, is being held in-person and streamed live on Zoom. The $20 in-person cost includes lunch. The Zoom event is $15 per person. Registration is required in advance and can be made online at olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265. The registration deadline is Oct. 15.
This year’s speakers are:
» John Hibbing, professor, political science, UNL. Hibbing will share his recent research on political views in the United States affecting democratic stability. American political attitudes will then be compared with political trends in selected other countries.
» Patricia Davis, director, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Global Programs, U.S. Department of State, New Alexandria, Virginia. Davis will talk about the democracy and human rights bureau that she directs. This organization has long manifested a democracy promotion program and it pays attention to numerous specific civil and political rights abroad. She will talk about their recent efforts and the levels of congressional support across different administrations.
» Zoltan Barany, professor, government, University of Texas, Austin. Barany will discuss problems that must be overcome in a variety of countries if liberal democracy is to be protected, restored or stabilized. He will also talk about how military regimes or military impacts sometimes remain powerful as in Burma, Egypt and Brazil, and how autocrats manipulate the media.
» David Forsythe, professor emeritus in political science at UNL, will moderate a final panel of the three speakers who will explore common perspectives as well as differences.