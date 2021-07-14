OLLI Showcase is Aug. 12 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, on Zoom

LINCOLN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will lead off the 2021-22 academic year with its Showcase event from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln, according to a press release.

The free public event will be held in person and streamed live on Zoom. Everyone attending must pre-register at olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265. The registration deadline is Aug. 5.

The institute’s courses, events and travel opportunities — which are available again in person — are designed specifically for people 50 and older. There are no tests or grades.

“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, we can once again meet face-to-face,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. “However, the pandemic did offer opportunities for expanding the OLLI program to include live Zoom courses year-round.”

Anyone living in Nebraska with internet access can join OLLI courses streamed live on Zoom or watch recorded programs on the online platform Canvas.