OLLI Showcase is Aug. 12 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, on Zoom

LINCOLN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will lead off the 2021-22 academic year with its Showcase event from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln, according to a press release.
The free public event will be held in person and streamed live on Zoom. Everyone attending must pre-register at olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265. The registration deadline is Aug. 5.
The institute’s courses, events and travel opportunities — which are available again in person — are designed specifically for people 50 and older. There are no tests or grades.
“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, we can once again meet face-to-face,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. “However, the pandemic did offer opportunities for expanding the OLLI program to include live Zoom courses year-round.”
Anyone living in Nebraska with internet access can join OLLI courses streamed live on Zoom or watch recorded programs on the online platform Canvas.
Showcase attendees will sample abbreviated classes taught by OLLI instructors. Those who attend in-person can select two, 45-minute presentations out of eight mini-courses. Those who attend on Zoom can view two pre-selected mini-courses. Those attending online will receive an email with the Zoom link after registration.
Whether attending in-person or on Zoom, attendees will learn about OLLI travel opportunities and hear about OLLI’s various interest groups, ranging from baseball to politics to bird watching. Several interest groups continue to meet on Zoom. The day will conclude with a social hour. On Zoom, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and chat.
To learn more about OLLI and the Showcase, watch the video at use.vg/5SJjJx or on the OLLI YouTube channel at youtu.be/dpsApvIX8KY.