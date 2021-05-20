Omaha event to honor Gold Star families

OMAHA — In honor of Gold Star families and veterans, Patriotic Productions will be hosting a Memorial Day weekend parade and concert.

The country is approaching the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, a defining moment for many Americans who decided then that they would serve their country.

“We think most families want their children to understand what Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day, is all about,” said Bill Williams, vice president of Patriotic Productions and parade organizer. “However, a long ceremony on Memorial Day is geared more toward adults. Omaha does not currently have a city-wide parade to honor our Gold Star families and veterans, so this seems like the right thing to do.”

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 28 at 12th and Jackson streets in Omaha with special guest Lee Greenwood singing the national anthem, and will feature the Budweiser Clydesdales and Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Color Guard. The parade will move east, then turn right on 10th Street to the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St.