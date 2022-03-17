Omaha media pioneer featured in NPM doc

LINCOLN — Cathy Hughes of Omaha, the second most powerful African American woman in media, is featured in “Trauma to Triumph: The Rise of the Entrepreneur,” which aired on Thursday and will be re-airing on Sunday on Nebraska Public Media. The documentary tells the stories of people who faced life’s harshest trials and emerged through the power of entrepreneurship.

When Hughes was 8-years-old, her mother put a transistor radio on layaway and paid on it for an entire year.

“I stayed up all night listening to the radio,” she said. “I wanted to own my own radio station.”

After graduating from Duchesne Academy in Omaha, Hughes took classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The single mother had her young son with her on campus when she overheard a group of African American professionals talking about purchasing station KOWH. She soon became a part owner, landed her first radio job there and began a media career that produced a corporation that would generate content across radio, TV and digital.

Along with her son and business partner, she grew what was then Radio One into a multimedia company. Urban One became an urban radio market leader with more than 60 stations across the country with hip-hop, R&B, gospel and talk radio formats.

Raised in Omaha during the heart of the civil rights movement, Hughes overcame teen pregnancy and her family’s experiences with racism. Today, her philanthropic work matches her success in the business arena. She is a champion for the hungry and homeless, a mentor to countless women, and an advocate dedicated to empowering minority communities.

A diverse group of other women featured in the documentary experienced challenges such as racism, disease, poverty, war, child abuse, teen pregnancy and divorce. Each faced the trials and rose to prosperity through the power of entrepreneurship.