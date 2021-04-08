Omaha Performing Arts announces artists for 2021-22 concerts

» “Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints,” 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Caleb Johnson was named winner of American Idol in 2014. He released his debut solo album “Testify” and in 2019 formed the group “Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints.” The band released, “Born From Southern Ground” in 2019.

» “The Unlikely Candidates,” 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Based out of Fort Worth, Texas, The Unlikely Candidates is an indie rock band formed by childhood friends Kyle Morris and Cole Male in 2008. In 2013, the band signed on with major-label Atlantic and released “Follow My Feet.” In early 2016, they returned with a hooky new single in “Your Love Could Start a War,” which made a strong showing on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.

» “Red Wanting Blue,” 7 p.m., Aug. 19, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Red Wanting Blue is a rock ‘n roll band that has been touring for nearly two decades playing around 200 live shows a year. The band has had appearances on “The Late Night Show with David Letterman” to National Public Radio and climbed all way to No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.