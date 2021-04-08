Omaha Performing Arts announces artists for 2021-22 concerts

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced the return of outdoor live music concerts to downtown Omaha this summer with Holland Center Outdoors. From May to October, patrons can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment featuring popular rock, country, blues and stand-up comedy performances from national touring acts and local performing artists, according to a press release.
The outdoor venue is located next to the Holland Performing Arts Center. Food and drink will be available.
Tickets start at $18 and are now on sale at ticketomaha.com. Additional concerts may be added throughout the summer. Shows are reduced capacity unless otherwise noted at ticketomaha.com. Concerts will be held rain or shine.
» “Mountain Heart,” 7 p.m., May 1, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Mountain Heart’s stage presence brings unmatched energy and appeals to an ever-growing variety of musical tastes. They combine rock, country, blues, jazz and folk music that undeniably moves fans to snap their fingers or sway back and forth.
» “Smith & Myers,” 7 p.m., May 25, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Singer Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are band members of the rock group Shinedown, formed by Smith. In 2014, the two artists created “Smith & Myers Volume 1” and “Volume 2,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Bassett.
» “Caribbean Night,” 7 p.m., June 26, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Experience Caribbean Night with singer and guitarist Chris Harman. Harman and his band will showcase “Dance of a Parrothead,” a tribute featuring Jimmy Buffett’s biggest hits.
» “Vinyl Hampdin,” 7 p.m., July 9, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. The Vinyl Hampdin band is the vision of trombonist/composer-arranger Steve Wiest. The modern horn band is comprised of Grammy and Canadian Country Music Association award-winning artists.
» “The Docksiders,” 7 p.m., July 16, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. The Docksiders is a group of veteran musicians from Milwaukee, Wisconsin — led by three-time Grammy nominee Kevin Sucher. Their tribute act features soft rock songs, now defined as yacht rock, of the ’70s and ’80s, from artists like Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates, Air Supply, Michael McDonald, and Oliva Newton-John.
» “Iliza Shlesinger,” 7 p.m., July 22, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is looking to add laughter to listeners’ joy bucket with her Back In Action Tour. After canceling her tour last season due to COVID-19, Shlesinger is back in action with jokes and party goblins for fans.
» “Southern Avenue,” 7 p.m., July 24, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. The boundary-breaking Memphis combo Southern Avenue fuses soul, blues and R&B that reflects the band members’ diverse roots as well as their deep commitment to their southern style.
» “Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints,” 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Caleb Johnson was named winner of American Idol in 2014. He released his debut solo album “Testify” and in 2019 formed the group “Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints.” The band released, “Born From Southern Ground” in 2019.
» “The Unlikely Candidates,” 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Based out of Fort Worth, Texas, The Unlikely Candidates is an indie rock band formed by childhood friends Kyle Morris and Cole Male in 2008. In 2013, the band signed on with major-label Atlantic and released “Follow My Feet.” In early 2016, they returned with a hooky new single in “Your Love Could Start a War,” which made a strong showing on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.
» “Red Wanting Blue,” 7 p.m., Aug. 19, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. Red Wanting Blue is a rock ‘n roll band that has been touring for nearly two decades playing around 200 live shows a year. The band has had appearances on “The Late Night Show with David Letterman” to National Public Radio and climbed all way to No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.
» “The Alternate Routes,” 7 p.m., Sept. 2, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. The Alternate Routes is a rock band from Connecticut. Their song “Nothing More” propelled them to new opportunities, featured prominently in the 2014 Winter Olympics, on “NCIS,” and in partnership with TOMS shoes. Next, they released “Somewhere in America,” which earned the band a 2016 Independent Music Award. The group released a new single, “Safe Haven” — a love song that uses real-life as its backdrop. Musically and lyrically the bands’ repertoire reflects on modern living and evolution.
» “Huntertones,” 7 p.m., Sept. 9, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn. The Brooklyn-based band Huntertones has performed in more than 20 countries, sharing their energetic and horn-driven music sounds. Their latest release, Passport, is a collection of songs inspired by their experiences of sharing music with people worldwide.
To ensure the safety of performers and patrons, masks will be required. Touchless bag check will be performed upon entry. Food and drinks will be available and must be consumed in seats. Only mobile ticketing and cashless transactions will be accepted. Outside food, drinks, blankets and chairs not permitted. For the latest details, including added performances and updated safety information, please visit the Holland Center Outdoors website at o-pa.org/on-stage/holland-center-outdoors.