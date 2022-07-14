Omaha Performing Arts announces second phase of campus expansion

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts announced plans to further expand its campus through the construction of a Center for Arts Engagement which will be located east of the Holland Performing Arts Center on the green lawn between Dodge and Douglas streets. Phase II of the original campus master plan identified the need for additional rehearsal, workshop and classroom spaces to accommodate O-pa’s expanding education and engagement activities. Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of the approximately $103 million facility.

“Performing arts education and engagement programs that serve the community are a key part of our mission,” said O-pa President Joan Squires. “These activities already reach over 100,000 students and participants annually from across Nebraska and beyond. With our commitment to diversity and inclusion, we want to broaden these programs and launch new ones, and we simply do not have adequate space. This new venue will reach thousands of new participants and will also help further activate the other investments in downtown Omaha including the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.”

O-pa is known for its facilities, performances by artists and ensembles, and education and engagement programs that reach a wide variety of community members. The addition of this venue will expand opportunities for students and community members to connect to touring artists in a venue designed to host these interactions. Project plans were developed after interviews with local organizations and community leaders, and research about similar venues around the country.

In addition to enhancing arts education options in the Omaha area, the Center for Arts Engagement will complete the O-pa campus that is centered around the Holland Performing Arts Center and includes Steelhouse Omaha (opening in mid-2023). The three venues are designed by Ennead Architects (formerly Polshek Partnership), original designers of the Holland Center and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

“Inspiring young people through the arts is a key focus, and this new venue will enable thousands more to participate in our programs,” O-pa Board Chairman Jack Koraleski said. “Our board and leadership teams are dedicated to providing vibrant arts and entertainment experiences in Omaha and the region. This newest venue is about the future of our community — significantly contributing to Omaha’s quality of life.”