On-Farm Research results update meeting on Feb. 17

Nebraska Extension will be hosting the 2022 On-Farm Research results update meeting from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 17.

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state can obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects covering products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

Meetings are at the following locations on Feb. 17:

» Alliance: 8 a.m. MT, Alliance Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.

» Norfolk: 9 a.m., Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St.

» Auburn: 9 a.m., Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 1415 19th St.

» North Platte: 9 a.m., West Central Research Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

» Kearney: 9 a.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.

» York: 9 a.m., Cornerstone Ag & Event Center, 2400 N. Nebraska Ave.

There is no cost to attend any of these in-person meetings on Feb. 17.

Pre-registration is required at least 2 days in advance for meal planning purposes. Certified Crop Advisor credits are applied for and pending approval. More information and online registration can be found at on-farm-research.unl.edu.