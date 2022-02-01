One Book for North Platte selection has familiar backdrop -- Lincoln Highway

A recently published novel using the historic Lincoln Highway as its backdrop has been named One Book for North Platte’s fourth annual selection.

“The Lincoln Highway,” the third novel by New York City banker-turned-author Amor Towles, takes readers from eastern Nebraska to New York City on a 1954 journey by two young brothers and two equally young, unwanted companions.

Although the book doesn’t mention North Platte, Towles describes and reproduces a 1950s postcard of the now-vanished Welsh Motor Court (later known as Erin Plaza Motor Court) along East First Street (U.S. Highway 30) in Ogallala.

First laid out in 1913, the Lincoln Highway connected New York and San Francisco as the first U.S. transcontinental motor route. U.S. 30 mostly duplicates its Nebraska path.

The One Book for North Platte Committee chose “The Lincoln Highway” over Melanie Benjamin’s “The Children’s Blizzard” and “I’ve Seen the End of You” by North Platte surgeon Dr. W. Lee Warren.

The latter books “are well-written and compelling stories that the committee highly recommends,” the committee said in a press release.