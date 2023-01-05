One Book, One Cozad 2023 selection announced

The Wilson Public Library in Cozad is launching its ninth One Book One Cozad program with the selection of Willa Cather’s “A Lost Lady.” This year happens to be Cozad’s sesquicentennial, Cather’s 150th birthday and “A Lost Lady” is also celebrating its 100th publishing anniversary. This year’s One Book One Cozad selection marks a way to celebrate Nebraska’s early homesteaders like those who founded Cozad and pay homage to the enduring legacy of Cather’s life and works.

It’s hard to believe that Cather was born in 1873, as her works are still studied and celebrated. Cather was born in Virginia on December 7 and her family moved to Nebraska when Cather was 8 years old, ultimately landing in Red Cloud. By the age of 19, Cather had graduated from the University of Nebraska and started as a magazine editor in Pittsburgh. Cather moved to New York City in 1905, where she lived until her death in 1947. However, Cather regularly returned to Nebraska to visit family, and those themes and descriptions of place feature prominently in Cather’s writing.

Cather was 50 when “A Lost Lady” was published. While her novels “My Antonia” and “O Pioneers!” might be the most recognizable titles for contemporary recreational readers of Cather, her novel “One of Ours” did win the Pulitzer Prize in 1923 and was followed later that year by the publication of “A Lost Lady.”

“A Lost Lady” tells the story by way of Neil Herbert, himself coming of age throughout the story, and chronicles Captain Daniel Forrester and his wife Marian’s lives in the fictional railroad town of Sweet Water, Nebraska. The novella mirrors the financial and social decline of the Forresters and that of the town. The book is said to have influenced F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” published in 1925, and many have noted similarities between Mrs. Forrester and Daisy Buchanan.

Cather herself modeled Captain Daniel Forrester and his wife on two people she knew well growing up in Red Cloud: Silas and Lyra Garber. Silas was the founder of Red Cloud and the third governor of Nebraska. Lyra came to Nebraska as Garber’s much younger second wife in 1875 and was known for her beauty, fashion and grace.

Book discussions and other programs are scheduled throughout the year at the library for all interested persons, beginning in February. A brochure detailing current planned events is available at the front desk of the library. A special set of books is set aside near the library’s circulation desk for all of 2023 for those wishing to read the book.

For more information about upcoming events, go to wilsonpubliclibrary.org.