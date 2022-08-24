Online discussion event explores Nebraska’s resources for suicide prevention

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media is hosting an online discussion event at 6 p.m. CT Sept. 7 that will explore Nebraska’s resources for suicide prevention.

For more information and to register to watch, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/mentalhealth.

Inspired by the upcoming “Facing Suicide” documentary from PBS, the event will feature excerpts from the film, share personal stories of Nebraskans impacted by suicide and highlight resources that provide help and hope.

The “Facing Suicide” documentary explores personal stories about people impacted by suicide, revealing the steps that friends, family and community members can take to help those at risk.

Alongside these powerful stories are those of prominent researchers who are uncovering the complex factors that can lead to suicide, with insights for better prevention and treatment.

Together, their stories offer a message of hope and healing. Participants can join a discussion with local experts, including:

Dr. Belinda Hinojos, Ph.D., staff psychologist and training director, Morningstar Counseling.

Jennifer Krajewski, North Platte Suicide Prevention Coalition coordinator, Southwest Nebraska LOSS Team coordinator and board member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska Chapter.

Dr. Dave Miers, Ph.D., LIPC, director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health and co-founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Jennifer Sparrock, LCSW LIMHP, manager of Psychiatric Emergency Services at Nebraska Medicine and board chair elect of the AFSP Nebraska Chapter.

The upcoming “Facing Suicide” documentary premieres at 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Nebraska Public Media. For more information visit pbs.org/show/facing-suicide.

Major funders for “Facing Suicide” are PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Pew Charitable Trusts. National partners are the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Jed Foundation and Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Nebraska Public Media’s mental health events are planned in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska Chapter, the Behavioral Health Division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Boys Town National Hotline, Bryan Health, the Kim Foundation, NAMI Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Education’s Project AWARE, Nebraska Extension’s Rural Wellness Team and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.