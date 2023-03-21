Millions of rural caregivers provide crucial support to family members or friends living with memory loss and dementia. These same caregivers often feel stressed and isolated. An online workshop may help them.

The University of California, San Francisco is conducting a study of a new online caregiver workshop, according to a press release. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health. Caregivers may qualify if they:

Live in a rural area.

Care for someone with memory loss.

Are 18 years of age or older.

Provide care for at least 10 hours per week.

Caregivers who participate in the study of the workshop will be asked to complete four surveys on their caregiving experiences and will receive up to $80 in cash for doing so.

The workshop is accessible to rural caregivers whenever they want it, day or night. It teaches caregivers new skills to reduce their stress, take better care of themselves, manage challenging behaviors of their care partners, and plan for the future.

Caregivers also get a workbook to keep, support from other caregivers, and information on community resources.

Interested caregivers can go to caregiverproject.ucsf.edu or call the toll-free number 1-833-634-0603 to get more information. Organizations that work in rural communities or have contact with caregivers can use that same contact information.